After two years of vigorous COVID-19 restriction, when society is slowly heading back to normal, natural calamity such as rain and flood is dampening a certain section of people.

Notably, the onslaught of unprecedented rain followed by the flood has put the earthen lamp makers in the state in a dire state, adding to the misery of China-made lamps which have dominated the market ahead of Diwali.

It is to be mentioned here that the potters in the Pal Para area of Fakiragram, who makes the traditional earthen lamps for the festive seasons like Katibihu and Diwali, are witnessing gloomy days.

On the eve of Katibihu and Diwali, the potters of the Pal Para area of Fakiragram started making various essential items including earthen lamps among others during the festive seasons ready to be sold in the market.

Speaking to India Today NE, the potters said that the price of goods has gone up for buying mud for the preparation of the traditional lamps.

Notably, with the increase in prices, people are hesitant of buying their products, leading to lower sales.

"Because of the continuous rain we are unable to store our goods, the mud that we used to buy for Rs 2,000 now cost Rs 2,600 plus it is getting washed away due to rain", said a potter.

Further, the potters of the Pal Para area have urged the Assam government for a house so that could store their clay items safely.

"From the last 6 years representatives from the government have come and clicked photos and nothing happens after that", claimed a potter.

The clay products of Pal Para are supplied to Dotma, Fakiragram and other parts of Kokrajhar at a very nominal rate as Chinese lamps cost much cheaper compared to earthen lamps.

On the other hand, potters from the Dibrugarh district are also facing an acute crisis from the weather as there has been no sunlight to dry off the earthen lamps.