After Durga, Assam proposes transfer of another 5-year-old elephant to Tamil Nadu

A five-year-old female elephant from Assam, Bijuli, has been proposed for transfer to Shri Kamakoti Gajashala in Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu, according to an official Forest Department document dated September 4, 2026.

The document, digitally signed by Rakesh Kumar Dogra, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden, lists five captive elephants from Assam proposed for transfer to different destinations in Tamil Nadu.

Bijuli is listed as being owned by Hiteswar Moran, son of late Pena Moran, Assam. Her microchip number is recorded as 0008176103.

The list also includes Durga, a five-year-old female owned by Punya Pegu, proposed for the Madurai Meenakshi Amman Temple; Hiralal, an eight-year-old male owned by Samsul Hoque, and Shiva, a six-year-old male owned by Mukheswar Moran, both proposed for the Arulmigu Arunachaleshwarar Temple in Tiruvannamalai; and Rupsing, a 13-year-old male owned by Piyal Moran, proposed for the Sri Vaidyanatha Swamy Temple in Vaaitheeswaran Koil, Nagapattinam.

The document does not state that the five elephants have already been transferred. It says the applications have been forwarded to the concerned District Level Captive Elephant Welfare Committees for detailed inquiry and physical verification of facilities at the proposed destinations.

The committees have been directed to assess the proposed facilities in accordance with the requirements of the Tamil Nadu Captive Elephants (Management and Maintenance) Rules, 2011.

The concerned District Forest Officer, Deputy Director or Wildlife Warden has also been asked to submit recommendations in Form III under the Captive Elephant (Transfer or Transport) Rules, 2024.

The department has prescribed a 15-day deadline from the receipt of the letter for submission of the reports.

The proposed transfer of Bijuli comes days after the movement of Durga, which has drawn attention from wildlife groups. Durga is listed in the same Forest Department document as being proposed for the Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai.

The movement of captive elephants out of Assam has also come under scrutiny following the recent interception of another five-year-old elephant, Gayatri, in Golaghat district. Local residents reportedly stopped the elephant while she was allegedly being transported towards Uttar Pradesh, following which she was handed over to the Forest Department.

The Aranya Suraksha Samiti has raised questions concerning Gayatri's ownership, training, microchip identification and proposed transportation. The organisation has also made allegations involving Forest Department Special Chief Secretary M.K. Yadav and called for an investigation. The allegations have not been independently established.

The latest proposals have prompted conservationists to seek closer scrutiny of the procedures followed for the transfer of captive elephants from Assam, including verification of ownership, transportation arrangements and the facilities available at the proposed destinations.

They have also sought compliance with the procedures prescribed under the Captive Elephant (Transfer or Transport) Rules, 2024 before such transfers are carried out.