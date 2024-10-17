Agartala-Mumbai Express derails in Assam's Dima Hasao, no casualties reported
A passenger train derailed in Assam's Dima Hasao district on Thursday, October 17 disrupting the journey of the Agartala-Mumbai Lokmanya Tilak Express, train number 12520.
A passenger train derailed in Assam's Dima Hasao district on Thursday, October 17 disrupting the journey of the Agartala-Mumbai Lokmanya Tilak Express, train number 12520.
The Northeast Frontier Railway confirmed the incident, which occurred near the Diblong railway station around 4 pm.
According to initial reports, the locomotive and four of the train's coaches left the tracks during the accident. Fortunately, there have been no immediate reports of casualties, providing a small relief amid concerns for passenger safety.
Railway authorities have initiated an investigation to uncover the root cause of the derailment, with a focus on evaluating the condition of the tracks and the train’s mechanical systems.
Efforts are underway to assist affected passengers and arrange alternative travel options while a team of railway officials and technical experts assesses the damage and works to clear the affected section.
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