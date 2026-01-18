Age limit relaxed for Assam Police recruitment, upper cap raised to 26 years: Himanta Biswa Sarma

In a significant move aimed at expanding employment opportunities for youth, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday, January 18 announced a revision in the age eligibility criteria for Assam Police recruitment. The decision, revealed during a Facebook Live address, is expected to benefit thousands of aspirants across the state who were previously rendered ineligible due to age restrictions.

As per the Chief Minister’s announcement, the maximum age limit for applying to the Assam Police has been increased to 26 years, while the minimum age remains unchanged at 18 years.

The revised age criteria will apply to upcoming recruitment drives, providing a wider window for young candidates aspiring to join the state’s police force.

The Chief Minister stated that the government has taken this step after considering long-standing demands from aspirants and the need to create broader employment avenues in the state.

The move is also seen as part of the government’s continued push to strengthen the Assam Police by attracting a larger and more diverse pool of candidates.

Officials are expected to issue detailed recruitment notifications soon, outlining post-wise eligibility conditions and implementation timelines for the revised age norms.