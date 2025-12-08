Agitation not the answer, dialogue is: Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tezpur University shutdown

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on December 7 spoke out on the crisis at Tezpur University, distancing himself from the ongoing agitation on campus while asserting his support for dialogue-based resolution.

The central university has been witnessing unrest for nearly three months over allegations that Vice Chancellor Shambhu Nath Singh failed to show due respect to artist Zubeen Garg during the period of state mourning following his death.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an official event, Sarma said, “Where there is an agitation, I am not there. I will be there if there is a discussion.” His remarks came amid the continued shutdown of the university by students since November 29, which has forced authorities to cancel all end-of-semester examinations and suspend academic activities.

The protest began in mid-September after students accused the vice chancellor and the administration of disregarding public sentiment following Zubeen Garg’s demise. Tensions escalated over time, eventually culminating in the complete closure of university operations.



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A central fact-finding team visited the campus on Saturday, heightening speculation about Vice Chancellor Singh’s possible removal. When asked whether the VC had been relieved of duty, Sarma replied, “I don’t know.”

Earlier this week, the Chief Minister had revealed that he spoke to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan about the situation, urging immediate appointment of a Pro-VC to oversee operations until an impartial probe into the conduct of the present VC is completed.

With students reiterating demands for administrative accountability and restoration of institutional trust, the crisis remains unresolved. Sarma’s latest remarks indicate that the state government favours dialogue over confrontation, but students’ shutdown stance has yet to soften as the standoff continues.