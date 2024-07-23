The Agniveer Army Recruitment Rally for central Assam districts kicked off on July 23 at Jaswant Stadium, Missamari Military Station. Organised by the Recruiting Office (Headquarters) in Shillong, the rally will run until July 27.

Today's phase targeted Agniveer (General Duty) candidates from Sonitpur District. July 24, will focus on candidates from Bishwanath District. On July 25, the spotlight will shift to Nagaon District.

July 26 will see candidates from Morigaon District and Agniveer Tradesmen (10th Pass) from Sonitpur, Bishwanath, Nagaon, and Morigaon. The final phase on July 27 will include Agniveer Tradesmen (8th Pass), Agniveer Technical, and Agniveer (Office Assistant) from all four districts.

The Army has prepared extensively for this rally with significant support from the District Administration and Police Department. This event is exclusively for shortlisted candidates from the nationwide online common entrance exam held in April-May 2024.