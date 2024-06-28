The Indian Army has announced the recruitment process of the second phase of its Agnipath Scheme. The upcoming Agniveer recruitment rally, specifically for nine districts of Upper Assam - Charaideo, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Jorhat, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Sivasagar, and Tinsukia - will take place from July 15 to 20 at the Jaswant Singh Stadium in Tezpur.

Candidates who have been shortlisted can download their admit cards from the departmental website to participate in the rally.

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According to the Army, the process has been designed to be seamless and efficient, ensuring a fair and transparent selection of candidates.

The Army has emphasised that the recruitment rally is conducted with the highest integrity and has urged candidates not to engage with any middlemen.

In the first phase of the new recruitment system, an online entrance examination was conducted nationwide in April and May 2024.

The results for the shortlisted candidates have been published on the official Indian Army website, www.joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Under the Agnipath Scheme, selected candidates, known as Agniveers, will serve for four years. After this period, up to 25 per cent of Agniveers will be offered the opportunity to join the Armed Forces as a regular cadre based on organisational requirements and policies.