AGP backs Himanta Biswa Sarma for another term as Assam Chief Minister

The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), a key ally in the BJP-led NDA coalition in Assam, on May 6 formally proposed the continuation of Himanta Biswa Sarma as Chief Minister following the alliance’s sweeping victory in the Assembly elections.

The announcement was made by AGP president and MLA-elect Atul Bora after a meeting of the party’s newly elected legislators in Guwahati.

“We invited all the newly elected members of our party. We had a meeting in our head office today. AGP has proposed the name of Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma for the post of the Chief Minister,” Bora told reporters.

The AGP leader said the people of Assam had once again expressed confidence in the NDA government due to the development initiatives undertaken over the last five years.

“In the past five years, a lot of work has been done, and the foundation stone of many projects has also been laid. The massive majority that the people of Assam have given to the BJP has given us courage,” Bora said.

Several AGP legislators also publicly endorsed Sarma’s continuation as Chief Minister. Senior leader and Bihpuria MLA-elect Bhupen Kumar Borah described Sarma as a “dynamic leader” and said the developmental works carried out by the BJP-led government had earned public support.

Makum MLA-elect Sanjoy Kishan said he was “happy and elated” over the prospect of Sarma returning as Chief Minister, while Lakhipur MLA-elect Kaushik Rai credited the NDA’s electoral success to the leadership of Sarma.

“The BJP has achieved a historic victory in Assam. People have shown their respect and faith in the work done under the leadership of Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma,” Rai said.

Meanwhile, AGP president Atul Bora also asserted that the NDA government would continue to work for the preservation of Assamese identity and culture following its emphatic electoral victory.

Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia echoed similar sentiments and thanked the people of the state for giving the NDA a third consecutive mandate.

“Over the coming five years, we will prioritise and vigorously advance the agenda of Assam’s development and the preservation of its culture and civilisation,” Saikia said.

Earlier in the day, Sarma submitted his formal resignation to Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya at Raj Bhavan. The Governor requested him to continue as caretaker Chief Minister until the formation of the new government.

The BJP has appointed Union minister J P Nadda and senior BJP leader Nitin Nabin as central observers for the election of the BJP Legislature Party leader, which is expected to take place on May 10.

Sarma indicated that the swearing-in ceremony is likely to be held on May 12, coinciding with the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Assam for the occasion.