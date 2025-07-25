AGP gears up for 2026 Assam assembly polls amid internal rift, alliance tensions

As Assam gears up for the 2026 Assembly elections, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), a key regional ally of the BJP within the NDA, faces internal turmoil and uncertainties over seat-sharing. Recent meetings with BJP leaders JP Nadda and Amit Shah have affirmed that the alliance will continue into the Assembly polls, but AGP leaders remain vocal about their concerns regarding candidate selection and the party’s role in the coalition.

Party President Atul Bora addressed the ongoing controversies, insisting that dissent within the party is natural and even healthy for democracy. “Differences of opinion exist even within a family. Many say that AGP is nothing, but such statements only strengthen our organizational resolve,” said Bora. He emphasised that internal discussions following the recent conflict in Majuli and protests in Kamrup district are necessary steps in strengthening the party’s foundation.

Bora called on senior AGP workers to act responsibly and consider local contexts before making public statements, emphasizing that discipline must be maintained at all organizational levels. “We have always respected the sentiments of our grassroots workers, who are the bedrock of AGP,” he added, stating that all contentious issues would be thoroughly reviewed and disciplinary action taken where necessary.

ALSO READ | Assam polls likely to stall ongoing border talks, warns Meghalaya Deputy CM

The president also acknowledged that in the spirit of alliance, both the AGP and BJP would have to make concessions regarding seat allocation. However, he reaffirmed that tickets would go only to candidates with the strongest winning prospects.

Significantly, Bora announced that the party intends to introduce new faces in the 2026 elections, signaling a move to bring fresh leadership and rejuvenate the party’s candidate lineup. This step reflects AGP’s effort to strengthen its organizational base and increase its chances of electoral success.

Tensions have been running high at the grassroots level, with party workers in Kamrup recently expressing frustration over the party’s secondary role in the alliance and accusing the BJP of not respecting AGP’s cadre. AGP General Secretary Satyabrata Kalita further stirred debate by announcing intentions to contest from six constituencies in Kamrup and mentioning that he had received offers from Congress and other parties.

ALSO READ | AGP leaders meet Amit Shah, discuss Assam’s political roadmap and alliance strategy

Responding to these public declarations, Bora stressed that party discipline would be enforced and the leadership would investigate the root causes of dissent. He also urged members to avoid actions that might harm community sentiments, particularly ahead of both the Assembly and Bodo Territorial Region (BTR) elections.

A crucial AGP meeting is scheduled for July 27, where party leadership will finalize a roadmap for the elections and address the ongoing internal conflicts. As AGP attempts to balance its regional aspirations with alliance compulsions, the coming months will be decisive for its organizational unity and future political direction in Assam.