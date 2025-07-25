AGP leaders meet Amit Shah, discuss Assam’s political roadmap and alliance strategy

Senior leaders of the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Thursday, in a significant political engagement aimed at reviewing Assam’s development priorities and the ongoing coordination within the BJP-led NDA alliance. BJP national president JP Nadda also attended the meeting.

The AGP delegation was led by party president and Assam minister Atul Bora. Other members included state minister and working president Keshab Mahanta, newly elected Rajya Sabha MP Birendra Prasad Baishya, and senior leader and Lok Sabha MP Phani Bhusan Choudhury.

The meeting focused on current political developments in Assam, implementation of central schemes in the state, and the role of regional parties in shaping the alliance’s future strategy ahead of upcoming elections.

Bora later posted on social media, “Had the honour of leading an AGP delegation to meet Hon'ble Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji in New Delhi today. Hon'ble BJP National President and Union Minister Shri @JPNadda Ji was present during the meeting.”

While no formal statement was released by the Ministry of Home Affairs, party leaders indicated that the discussions touched on regional concerns, administrative coordination, and the alliance’s direction going forward. Bora described the meeting as constructive and acknowledged Shah’s role in maintaining political stability in the region.

“We expressed our heartfelt gratitude to Shri Amit Shah Ji for his unwavering support and visionary leadership,” Bora said after the meeting. He also noted that Assam had seen “transformative development” under the current government.