AGP President Atul Bora takes oath as Minister-designate

AGP (Asom Gana Parishad) President Atul Bora on May 12 took oath as a minister in the Assam government during the swearing-in ceremony held in Guwahati.

The oath of office and secrecy was administered by Assam Governor Laxman Prasad Acharya in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, senior NDA leaders, Union ministers, several chief ministers and deputy chief ministers from NDA-ruled states, along with entrepreneurs and distinguished guests from across the country and abroad.

Bora, who is the president of the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), had served as the Minister for Implementation of Assam Accord in the previous BJP-led NDA government in the state. A prominent regional leader and key NDA ally in Assam politics, Bora once again won from the Bokakhat Legislative Assembly Constituency in the 2026 Assam Assembly elections.

Earlier, Himanta Biswa Sarma took oath as the Chief Minister of Assam for a second consecutive term as the BJP-led NDA returned to power in the state for a third straight term following its landslide victory in the 2026 Assembly elections.

The BJP-led NDA secured 102 out of 126 seats in the Assembly, with the BJP winning 82 seats while alliance partners AGP and BPF secured 10 seats each.