AGP stalwart Ramendra Narayan Kalita quits after ticket snub

Senior Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) leader Ramendra Narayan Kalita has resigned from all party responsibilities after allegedly being denied candidature for the Guwahati seat, expressing “deep pain and disappointment” over the decision.



In a letter addressed to the party president at Dispur, Kalita stated that he had been associated with the party since its inception and had served it for over 40 years with dedication and sincerity. He mentioned that he had discharged his responsibilities in various capacities and was elected as an MLA from the West Guwahati constituency, now known as New Guwahati constituency.



Kalita claimed that despite his long-standing commitment and efforts to strengthen the party’s position in Guwahati, the party leadership did not recognise him as a suitable candidate for the seat. Calling the decision disheartening, he announced his resignation from all party posts.



However, he clarified that he would continue to remain a primary member of the party and would continue to wish for its growth and success.



The resignation comes at a time when political developments and ticket distributions are reshaping party equations ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Assam.