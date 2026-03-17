AGP to contest 26 seats, BPF 11 as BJP finalises alliance formula for Assam polls: Himanta

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on March 17 said the seat-sharing formula within the NDA alliance for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections has largely been finalised, with the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) set to contest 26 seats and the Bodoland People's Front (BPF) 11 seats, while the remaining constituencies will be contested by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Speaking to reporters after a meeting held in New Delhi ahead of the Assam elections, Sarma said discussions focused on the alliance arrangement among the BJP and its partners.

“In the meeting, discussions were held on how the alliance will take place between the BJP, BPF and AGP, and we also discussed the candidate list for the BJP,” Sarma said.

He further informed that the party’s BJP Central Parliamentary Board will meet at 7 PM on Wednesday to finalise the candidates.

“Either tomorrow night or early the next morning, the BJP will release its list of candidates,” the Chief Minister said.

Sarma also indicated that the BJP list will feature several new faces, particularly women and young leaders, reflecting the party’s attempt to broaden representation.

“At the same time, a couple of sitting MLAs may not get tickets because of delimitation,” he added, referring to changes in constituency boundaries following the recent delimitation exercise.

The announcement signals that the ruling alliance has entered the final stage of preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections in Assam, with candidate announcements expected shortly.