AGP to hold legislative party meet as NDA secures third term in Assam

The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) will convene a meeting of its newly elected legislators on May 6, party president Atul Bora said on Tuesday, following the National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) victory in the Assam Assembly elections.

Bora said the meeting would be the party’s first after the results and comes amid the NDA’s return to power for a third consecutive term in the state. He attributed the outcome to public backing for development initiatives led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

“That is also expected. I told you earlier that we are expecting more seats this time,” Bora said, noting that the AGP improved its tally from nine seats in the previous Assembly to 10 this time. “The people have voted in favour of the development of the state under the leadership of Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma. We are holding the first legislative party meeting tomorrow,” he said.

According to data from the Election Commission of India, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured 82 seats in the 126-member Assam Assembly, crossing the majority mark of 64. Its allies, the AGP and the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF), won 10 seats each. The Congress-led alliance, despite comprising multiple parties, managed 19 seats.

The results mark a third straight term for the BJP-led NDA in Assam, reinforcing the party’s position in the state. Responding to the verdict, Sarma thanked voters and said the mandate reflected confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the government’s development agenda.

“I thank the people of Assam. We are very grateful for the confidence you have shown in the Prime Minister,” Sarma said. “To ensure that the Ganga of development continues to flow in Assam, the Government of India and the Government of Assam will work as a double government.”

Bora also commented on developments in West Bengal, where the BJP secured 207 of 294 seats, stating that the outcome indicated a shift in public sentiment. He said the incoming government would address “all the major issues” in the state, adding that voters had “lost faith” in Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.