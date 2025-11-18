AGP to observe National Pride Day across the state in tribute to iconic singer Zubeen Garg

The Assam Gana Parishad (AGP) is observing National Pride Day across Assam today in honour of the late cultural icon and celebrated singer Zubeen Garg. The day-long programme aims to commemorate his artistic legacy and contributions to Assamese identity, music, and social causes.

The observance began at 9 AM with a blood donation camp at the party’s Ambari Main Office in Guwahati, inaugurated by AGP president Atul Bora. Party leaders, volunteers, and admirers of Garg participated in the initiative reflecting his humanitarian spirit.

The central ceremony of National Pride Day is scheduled to commence at 10 AM at Lakhidhar Borah Khetra near Dighali Pukhuri, where a tribute event will be inaugurated by veteran actor and director Nilu Chakraborty. Renowned doctor and music director Dr. Hitesh Baruah will also address the gathering.

As part of the commemoration, the AGP will felicitate ten of Zubeen Garg’s close friends and nature enthusiasts, acknowledging those who shared his passion for music and environmental conservation.

In a massive musical homage, more than 1,000 AGP members will perform a selection of Zubeen Garg’s timeless songs. The performances have been organised by the party to celebrate the singer’s enduring influence on Assam’s cultural fabric.

To further honour his love for nature, Nahor saplings will be planted at multiple locations across Guwahati. The symbolic plantation drive aims to preserve the memory of the artist, who was known for his support of environmental causes.

AGP units across Assam are participating in the statewide observance with blood donation camps and local tribute programmes, marking a unified celebration of the legacy of the “Heartthrob of Assam.”