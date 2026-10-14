Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) president Atul Bora on Wednesday said regionalism was not merely a political ideology for the party but a commitment to protecting Assam's interests and ensuring its all-round development.

Addressing party workers in Dhemaji on the occasion of the AGP's 42nd foundation day, Bora said the regional party would move forward unitedly, taking the younger generation along, to build a self-reliant, progressive and prosperous Assam.

“The AGP's ascent does not mean strengthening the party alone. What it truly means is to gain people's trust and confidence, protect the interests of the state and its people, and ensure all-round development,” Bora said.

The state panchayat minister stressed the need to nurture regionalist sentiment among young people, saying they should be encouraged to work towards safeguarding Assam's interests.

AGP working president Keshab Mahanta described the party as the “protector of the indigenous people” and said it had consistently worked towards progressive nationalism.

He added that the party would continue to pursue regionalism in accordance with people's aspirations.

The foundation day celebrations were attended by BJP ministers Ranoj Pegu and Jayanta Malla Baruah, along with AGP MPs Birendra Prasad Baishya and Phani Bhushan Choudhury.

Earlier, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended his greetings to the AGP, describing it as a close partner of the NDA government in the state's development journey.

In a post on X, Bora said the party remained guided by its history of sacrifice and the ideals of regionalism and progressive nationalism. He reiterated its commitment to unity, harmony and development.

The AGP was formed on October 14, 1985, at a convention in Golaghat following the signing of the Assam Accord, which brought an end to the six-year-long Assam Agitation against illegal immigration.