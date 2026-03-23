AGP’s Tapan Das seeks voter ‘blessings’, thanks party leaders before Assam elections

Political activity has gathered pace in Assam as parties intensify preparations for the 2026 Assembly elections, with candidates from both the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stepping up voter outreach and consolidating support on the ground.

AGP candidate Tapan Das, speaking in Guwahati, highlighted his long association with the party, linking his nomination to years of organisational work. “After 27 years of service to the Assam Gana Parishad, I was nominated… I thank Atul Bora, Himanta Biswa Sarma, Dilip Saikia… I also seek the blessings of the people of Assam,” he said, signalling both gratitude to leadership and an appeal to voters.

The AGP has announced 26 candidates for the election. Party president and state minister Atul Bora will contest from Bokakhat, while executive president Keshab Mahanta has been fielded from Kaliabor. As a partner in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the AGP is aiming to retain its relevance in the coalition while expanding its electoral footprint. The party currently holds nine seats in the Assembly.

Seat-sharing within the NDA reflects a clear division of roles, with the BJP contesting 89 constituencies and the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) fielding candidates in 11 seats. The alliance is seeking to replicate its previous electoral success amid a renewed push by the opposition.

From the BJP, Guwahati candidate Vijay Gupta also emphasised the importance of public backing in the run-up to the polls. “We need the blessings of the people of Assam, Guwahati. I am grateful to our central leadership for this opportunity,” he said.

The 126-seat Assam Assembly is expected to see a direct contest between the BJP-led NDA government and the Congress. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is aiming for a third consecutive term for the alliance, while the Congress is attempting to regain ground after a weak showing in the last election.

In 2021, the NDA — comprising the BJP, AGP and United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) — secured 75 seats, with the BJP accounting for 60 of them. The Congress-led alliance, which included the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), the BPF and Left parties, managed just 16 seats.

With more than 2.2 crore registered voters and a turnout of 86.2 per cent recorded in the previous election, parties are expected to focus heavily on mobilisation, alliances and local issues as campaigning gathers further momentum in the coming months.