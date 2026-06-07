Agri Stack portal to ensure timely fertiliser supply and MSP payments for Assam farmers, says Himanta

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on June 7 said that the implementation of Agri Stack is transforming agricultural services in the state and will benefit around 12.8 lakh farmers by ensuring timely access to fertilizers and hassle-free Minimum Support Price (MSP) payments.

Sharing the update on social media platform X, the Chief Minister said Agri Stack is helping digitise key agricultural services, making fertilizer distribution and paddy procurement more efficient and transparent.

Agri Stack is a digital agriculture initiative aimed at creating a comprehensive database of farmers by providing them with a unique digital identity linked to land records and agricultural data. Similar farmer registry portals have been developed across the country, including the official AgriStack-based farmer registration platform in Uttar Pradesh.

Under the system, farmers can digitally book fertilizers without paperwork using their Farmer ID, Aadhaar, and auto-linked land records. The platform also facilitates paddy procurement at MSP through digital verification and approval certificates, allowing farmers to complete necessary formalities even before reaching procurement centres.

The Chief Minister said the initiative has been designed to protect genuine farmers while ensuring that those who are not yet digitally connected are not left behind.

According to the state government, tenant farmers will be covered through landowner authorisation, cultivators farming on government land can avail benefits through e-KYC verification, and small tea growers will also remain eligible even without a digital farmer ID.

Sarma stated that Agri Stack is helping modernise agriculture in Assam by improving service delivery, reducing paperwork, and ensuring that benefits reach farmers in a timely and transparent manner.

The Chief Minister further noted that the system includes special exception pathways to ensure that tenant farmers, tea growers and cultivators in remote or non-digitised areas are not excluded from government benefits as Assam moves towards a more technology-driven agricultural ecosystem.