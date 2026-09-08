Agricultural Information Centre established at Motapung village in Assam's Tinsukia

An Agricultural Information Centre was established at Motapung village in Tinsukia district on September 8 through the initiative of 29 agricultural students under the Rural Agricultural Work Experience (RAWE) Programme of Assam Agricultural University.

The centre has been established with the objective of making modern agricultural technologies, relevant farming information and technical guidance more accessible to farmers in Motapung and nearby areas. Around 70 to 80 farmers from the village and surrounding localities attended the inaugural programme.

The centre was formally inaugurated by Dr Raaj Kumar Kakoti, Chief Scientist, Citrus and Plantation Crops Research Station; Dr Aparajita Bora, Professor, Assam Agricultural University, Jorhat; and Rajit Dutta, District Agricultural Officer, Tinsukia.

Addressing the gathering, Rajit Dutta appreciated the agricultural students for presenting various agricultural technologies and demonstrations before the farming community. He said such initiatives would strengthen the exchange of knowledge between farmers and agricultural students, while also helping students gain practical experience and a deeper understanding of the agricultural sector.

Dr Raaj Kumar Kakoti expressed hope that the new centre would significantly benefit farmers in Motapung village. He stressed the importance of adopting modern agricultural technologies to improve farm productivity and enhance farmers’ income.

Dr Aparajita Bora highlighted the importance of active participation from the farming community in the RAWE programme. She said farmers’ cooperation would boost the confidence of students, while direct interaction with cultivators would enable them to better understand the practical problems and challenges faced by farmers.

As part of the programme, Dr Monuj Gogoi informed that improved Khasi mandarin planting materials were distributed to encourage farmers to take up the cultivation of improved varieties. Ten saplings each were distributed to 58 farmers, taking the total number of saplings distributed to 580.

The distribution of quality planting materials is expected to support improved Khasi mandarin cultivation in the area, with the potential to contribute to higher production, better quality and improved farm income.

The programme was attended by Dr Bijit Kumar Saud, Principal Scientist; Rubul Gogoi, Senior Agricultural Development Officer; Dr Sangeeta Mahanta; Dr Mousumi Phukan, along with village heads Bakul Gogoi, Nireswar Chutia and Girish Chutia, other distinguished guests and members of the farming community.

The newly established centre is expected to function as a platform where farmers can access modern farming technologies, improved agricultural practices, technical guidance and other relevant information. The initiative is also aimed at strengthening the relationship between agricultural students and the farming community through continued knowledge exchange and practical field learning.