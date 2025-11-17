Agricultural Tool Bank inaugurated in Assam's Margherita to boost farming infrastructure

In a step toward strengthening rural agricultural infrastructure, an Agricultural Tool Bank was inaugurated at Bhittorpowai, Makumkilla in Margherita. The project has been established with the CSR support of North Eastern Coalfields (NEC), Coal India Limited (CIL), Margherita, aimed at providing much-needed mechanised support to the region’s farming community.

As part of the initiative, two tractors and a set of essential agricultural implements were formally handed over to farmers under the Bhittorpowai Gaon Panchayat. The move is expected to greatly enhance access to modern farm machinery, improve efficiency during peak farming seasons, and reduce the financial burden on small and marginal farmers.

Speaking at the ceremony, K. Mere, General Manager of NEC, CIL Margherita, highlighted Coal India’s commitment to grassroots development through meaningful CSR initiatives. He stressed that such interventions would provide direct benefits to farmers who often struggle with limited resources.

Gitul Chowluk, representing the Department of Agriculture, Tinsukia, lauded the dedicated efforts of Patkai Green FPC in strengthening farmer-led institutions and affirmed the department’s continued support to farmer collectives in the region.

Trinayan Gogoi, Secretary of WE FOR YOU, reaffirmed the organisation’s mission to uplift rural livelihoods by ensuring that farmers receive the tools, training, and sustained support required for long-term agricultural sustainability.

Local farmers and community leaders welcomed the initiative and expressed gratitude to CIL for extending critical assistance that promises to transform agricultural practices in the area.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks, reinforcing a collective resolve to improve the agricultural landscape of Makumkilla and neighbouring villages within Margherita Co-District.