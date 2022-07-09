Several cattle were rescued today after a police team from the Sukcar police station in Assam’s South Mankachar district laid an ambush.

Launching an operation in the Berbhanga area based on input regarding illegal cattle transportation on the Brahmaputra river, the team observed suspicious movement of a boat which was chased upto Poerarchar.

Upon searching, the police team found 20 cattle in an abandoned boat.

The suspects had fled the boat after being chased by the police team.

Thereafter, a search was conducted in the area during which another 10 cattle were recovered, said officials.

All the cattle along with the boat have been seized and brought to the Sukchar police station for initiating further legal action.

Police have received information indicating that the floods have turned out to be a favourable condition for the smugglers.

The report, also claimed that as Eid is nearing, the demand for cows in Bangladesh has increased following which the smugglers are taking advantage of floods to smuggle cows to Bangladesh.

India shares an open river-border area of 61 km with Bangladesh in Dhubri and South Salmara districts of Assam.

According to some reports, 50,000 cows and buffaloes have been illegally pushed through to Bangladesh in the past one month.