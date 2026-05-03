Ahead of Assam poll results, Congress candidates Gaurav Gogoi and Santanu Bora offer prayers at Maa Bagala Temple

Ahead of the declaration of results for the 2026 Assam Assembly elections on May 4, Congress leaders Gaurav Gogoi and Santanu Bora visited the Maa Bagala Temple in Guwahati to seek blessings.

Gaurav Gogoi, Congress candidate from Jorhat, and Santanu Bora, the party’s candidate from New Guwahati constituency, offered prayers at the temple as political anticipation builds across the state before counting day.

Party supporters and local Congress workers were also present during the visit. The leaders sought divine blessings for peace, prosperity and a positive outcome ahead of the crucial election results.