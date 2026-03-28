Ahead of Assam polls, blast in Jorhat kills man and child; another critical

A powerful explosion at a rented house in Rajamaidam New Colony in Assam’s Jorhat district has left two people dead — identified as Md. Iqbal and Noor Mohammad — and another critically injured, triggering panic in the area.

According to reports, the blast occurred inside a rented residence, killing Noor Mohammad on the spot. The impact of the explosion was so severe that the victim’s body was badly mutilated.

Two children of the deceased — an eight-year-old boy, Md. Iqbal, and a seven-year-old girl — were also seriously injured in the incident and were rushed to the Jorhat Medical College and Hospital for treatment. However, the eight-year-old boy later succumbed to his injuries during treatment, while the condition of the seven-year-old girl remains critical.

Police teams reached the spot soon after the incident and have launched an investigation. The exact cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained.

The incident has created an atmosphere of fear and tension in the locality, with authorities continuing their probe into the circumstances leading to the blast.

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