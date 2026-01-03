Ahead of assembly polls, Guwahati mayor Mrigen Sarania steps up outreach in Assam’s Boko

Guwahati Mayor Mrigen Sarania, who was recently re-elected for a second term, extended New Year greetings to members of the Boko Press Club during his visit to the town on January 2. Addressing journalists at the public Durga Puja hall, Sarania engaged in discussions on various issues concerning the Boko region.

Speaking to the media, Sarania indicated his willingness to contest from the Boko–Chaygaon Assembly constituency as a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate in the upcoming Assam Legislative Assembly elections. However, he clarified that the final decision would rest with the party leadership, expressing confidence in the BJP’s organizational framework and decision-making process.

During his visit, Sarania also met 15 residents of Borchung village in Boko Bandapara who were injured in a road accident while returning from Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s cheque distribution programme at Gandhi Maidan on December 31, 2025. The Mayor enquired about their health conditions and assured them that the matter would be brought to the notice of the Chief Minister.

Later in the day, Sarania interacted with members of the tribal community at Lankona village in Boko, highlighting the importance of grassroots engagement and community outreach.

Although the dates for the Assam Assembly elections are yet to be announced, political activities by both ruling and opposition parties have begun to intensify across the region.

Mrigen Sarania first assumed office as the Mayor of Guwahati in 2021. During his tenure, he focused on urban infrastructure development, sanitation initiatives, and flood mitigation measures. His leadership saw efforts to modernise municipal services and strengthen public health facilities. Re-elected in 2025, Sarania continues to maintain an active presence in both urban and rural areas, addressing civic issues and engaging with local communities.