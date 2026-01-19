Ahead of Davos, Himanta Biswa Sarma flags Assam’s global pitch, cultural pride and infrastructure push

Ahead of his departure to Davos to represent Assam at the World Economic Forum (WEF), Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addressed the people of the state through a social media message on January 18, outlining key policy decisions, major infrastructure milestones, and Assam’s growing global recognition in culture and investment.

Striking a personal note at the outset, Sarma said he was “ready with his jacket” as he prepared to fly to Davos, where temperatures hover around minus eight degrees Celsius. Calling the invitation to WEF a moment of pride for the state, the chief minister said it was a significant opportunity to showcase Assam’s economic potential, resources, culture and tourism before global business leaders.

“It is a big recognition for Assam, and I feel privileged to represent the state on such a prestigious platform. I seek the blessings of the people of Assam so that I can present our state, its strengths and opportunities, to the world in the best possible way,” Sarma said.

Highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit and his role in amplifying Assam’s cultural identity globally, Sarma said the Prime Minister had effectively become an ambassador for the state. Referring to the widely appreciated Bagurumba dance performance, Sarma noted that Modi’s social media posts had carried Assam’s cultural heritage to audiences across the world.

Describing the performance as historic, Sarma thanked the young artistes, Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Chief Hagrama Mohilary and cultural organisations of the Bodo community for making the event a success. He said comparisons of the performance with China’s Olympic opening ceremony reflected the cultural vibrancy Assam has now achieved on the global stage.

“Such comparisons give me immense satisfaction. It tells us that Assam has produced a cultural moment that will be remembered internationally,” he said.

Turning to infrastructure development, the chief minister addressed opposition criticism—particularly from the Congress and its state leadership—over major projects. Referring to objections raised against the Kaziranga elevated corridor, Sarma said the opposition had failed to grasp its long-term economic and ecological benefits.

“The corridor will significantly reduce travel time and fuel costs. Assam is expected to earn nearly Rs 700 crore in GST alone. More importantly, it will help protect wildlife, as floods claim animal lives every year,” he said.

Sarma also dismissed claims of public resistance, asserting that people in Jorhat were witnessing development firsthand and were not protesting. Reflecting on Assam’s rapid transformation since 2021, he said the scale of development had exceeded his own expectations.

“When I took oath as chief minister, I never imagined Assam would get a semiconductor plant, urea and ammonia factories, a 3,200 MW thermal power plant, the Guwahati Ring Road, the Kaziranga elevated corridor and several other mega projects. This is beyond imagination,” he said.

Providing updates on key connectivity projects, Sarma announced that the Guwahati–North Guwahati bridge over the Brahmaputra would be inaugurated in February, while the foundation stone for the long-awaited Jorhat–Majuli bridge would also be laid in the same month.

Concluding his address on a resolute note, the chief minister said Assam had emerged as a confident and corruption-free state determined to stay on the path of development.

“Today, Assam is honest, unshakable and confident. We will not allow anyone to stand between us and development. Even if the Himalayas come in our way, we will climb them,” Sarma said.