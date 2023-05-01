Assam Congress leader Bhupen Borah has been campaigning in Bengaluru for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly polls.

As per reports, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Bora is busy campaigning among the Assamese community at Pannapali Halli in Bengaluru.

The Congress leader also interacted with Assam Association Bengaluru on April 30, 2023, where around 1600 Assamese voters were present.

Also Read: Karnataka Polls: BJP national president JP Nadda likely to release poll manifesto today

Earlier on April 30, while the BJP sought votes in the Karnataka Assembly elections in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said on Sunday that the Congress had adopted the PM's "vocal for local" slogan and was raising issues of concern to the people of the state.

Ramesh stated that Karnataka, after four years of BJP governance, requires "Vitamin-P," where the P stands for "performance" of the Congress rather than "polarisation" of the BJP.

Using military language, Ramesh stated that Congress is not concerned about Prime Minister Modi's and other top BJP leaders' "carpet bombing" campaign approach since it has adequate "anti-aircraft guns" to cope with it. The more aggressive the BJP's carpet bombing campaign, the more plainly it demonstrates its "despair and desperation," according to the Congress general secretary in charge of communications.



