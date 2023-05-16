In a shocking turn of events, the investigation into the death of Sub-Inspector (SI) Junmoni Rabha has been transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Assam. This decision comes in the wake of growing demands from various sections of society for a fair and impartial probe into FIR Nu 0183/2023, in which SI Junmoni Rabha was named as an accused.

The incident unfolded on May 15, when an FIR was registered at the North Lakhimpur Police Station under multiple sections, including 120-B, 395, 397, 342, and 387. SI Junmoni Rabha's name was mentioned as one of the accused individuals. The local police, including the Lakhimpur Police and Nagaon Police, swiftly took lawful action following the registration of the crime.

However, in the early hours of May 16 , a tragic turn of events occurred as information was received about the sudden demise of SI Junmoni Rabha in a road accident. The circumstances surrounding this incident have raised eyebrows, prompting widespread calls for a thorough and transparent investigation into both FIR Nu 0183/2023 and the unexpected death of the accused police officer.

In the interest of ensuring a fair probe, authorities have taken the decision to transfer the investigation to CID Assam.

Earlier, the family members of Junmoni Rabha, called for a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death. The incident, which took place in Assam's Nagaon district on May 15 night, left her loved ones questioning the events leading up to the fatal crash.

According to Junmoni Rabha's elder brother, Karuna Rabha, she had gone out with another SI named Aabha Rabha on the night of May 15. However, upon questioning Aabha, it was revealed that she did not accompany Junmoni to her undisclosed destination.

"Junmoni left Guwahati around 10 pm last night, stating that fellow cop Aabha Rabha would accompany her, but she did not disclose the location. When I asked Aabha, she denied being with Junmoni," Karuna Rabha shared.

Adding to the family's concerns, Junmoni's mother stated that she often faced pressure from influential individuals within the police department. The family believes that her untimely demise raises suspicious questions that warrant a high-level investigation.

Moreover, Junmoni's maternal aunt claimed that following her death, a team of police conducted a search at her residence and seized approximately Rs 1 lakh. The raid was allegedly carried out based on a complaint filed against Junmoni Rabha.

The fatal accident occurred on the night of May 15 when the vehicle which Junmoni was driving collided with an oncoming container truck on National Highway 37 near Sarubhagia village. The impact was significant, completely crushing the vehicle. Local police swiftly responded and rushed Junmoni to Kaliabor Sub-Divisional Civil Hospital for medical attention. Tragically, she was pronounced dead upon arrival by the doctors.

Reports indicate that Junmoni Rabha was driving towards Upper Assam in civilian attire when the accident occurred around 2 am.