Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) to hold the final year examination in the state of Assam from February 20.

The HS final exam will be commenced from February 20, 2023 to March 20 and the practical examination will be held from January 25 to February 15.

AHSEC has released the board examination schedule for 12th-class students earlier in December last year. Students have started revising their chapters based on the routine published.

Every year in the months of February and March, the Assam AHSEC Board holds a public examination for students enrolled in higher secondary schools in the state of Assam, including those in public and private institutions.

Procrastination steals time, thus applicants should study hard and properly prepare for the exam so that they might do impressively in it and come out with bright colours.