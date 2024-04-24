The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) is set to unveil the results of the 12th board examinations for the year 2024 on May 5. Education Minister Ranoj Pegu addressed reporters on April 24, confirming the timeline for the result announcement.

Pegu assured that even in the worst-case scenario, the results would be declared on May 5. However, he expressed optimism that if all goes according to plan, the results could be revealed earlier, potentially before April 30.

In addition to the official websites, students awaiting their results can avail themselves of various platforms to check their scores.

Alongside the official websites, AHSEC Result 2024 can be accessed via SMS service, the Upolobdha mobile app.

These alternatives aim to provide convenience and accessibility to students eager to learn about their performance in the examinations.

The AHSEC typically releases comprehensive statistics along with the results, including the overall pass percentage, the list of toppers, and other relevant data. This information offers insights into the performance trends and achievements of students across the state.

For students looking to download their mark sheets, the AHSEC has provided a list of official links:

ahsec.assam.gov.in

resultsassam.nic.in

These links serve as reliable portals for accessing and downloading the AHSEC 12th Result 2024 mark sheets.

The forthcoming result announcement marks a significant milestone for thousands of students who have diligently prepared and appeared for their board examinations. It represents the culmination of their efforts and sets the stage for their future endeavors in higher education and beyond.