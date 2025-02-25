Addressing the Advantage Assam 2.0 summit in Guwahati, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani expressed optimism about Assam’s future, emphasizing the role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the state’s progress.



In a symbolic reference, he remarked that AI would soon stand for Assam Intelligence, underscoring the potential of the state's youth in the digital era.

Ambani began his speech by greeting the audience in Assamese and offering prayers to Goddess Kamakhya. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership for positioning Assam at the heart of India’s growth narrative. Highlighting the transformative impact of government policies, he stated, “The greatest advantage for every Assamese—and indeed every Indian—is being blessed with the leadership of PM Modi.”

He outlined four key contributions of Modi’s governance to Assam: bringing the state from the periphery to the center of India's growth story, driving the Act East, Act Fast, and Act First approach, spearheading an unprecedented connectivity revolution in the Northeast, and making technology a primary catalyst for development. Ambani asserted that while Assam has long been celebrated as a tea paradise, it is now poised to emerge as a tech paradise.

Reliance’s Five Key Investment Areas in Assam

Ambani announced five strategic investment areas where Reliance will focus its efforts to accelerate Assam’s economic transformation:

Technology & AI Readiness – Reliance will establish an AI-ready data center in Assam to support students, educators, healthcare professionals, and the agricultural sector. This initiative aims to equip the youth with digital skills, enabling them to "learn and earn from home."

Clean & Green Energy – Two world-class compressed bio-gas hubs will be developed in Assam to promote sustainable and renewable energy solutions.

Consumer & Food Supply Chain – Reliance plans to strengthen Assam’s role as a major supplier of food and non-food consumer goods, both domestically and internationally. The company will set up food parks in the state, expanding on its existing Cola bottling plant.

Retail & Market Expansion – Assam’s retail and distribution infrastructure will be reinforced to integrate it more seamlessly into the national and global markets.

Hospitality & Tourism – To boost Assam’s hospitality sector, Reliance will develop a luxury 7-star Oberoi hotel, positioning the state as a high-end tourism destination.