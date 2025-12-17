AIIMS Guwahati becomes northeast’s first ATLS provider centre

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Guwahati has achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first institution in Northeast India to receive accreditation as an Advanced Trauma Life Support (ATLS) Provider Centre. The recognition marks a major step forward in strengthening structured trauma care and emergency medical training in the region.

The accreditation has been secured under the leadership of Prof. (Col.) Ashok Puranik, Executive Director of AIIMS Guwahati. To mark the achievement, the institute successfully conducted its inaugural ATLS Provider Course from December 12 to 14, 2025, laying the foundation for standardized trauma education in the Northeast.

The inaugural programme witnessed the presence of Prof. (Dr.) M. C. Mishra, Chair of ATLS India and former Director of AIIMS New Delhi. He was joined by a team of eminent ATLS faculty members from across the country, who contributed their expertise to ensure high-quality training aligned with international ATLS standards.

The ATLS accreditation underscores AIIMS Guwahati’s commitment to advancing evidence-based trauma management practices, with a strong focus on timely and effective interventions during the “golden hour”—the critical period following traumatic injury that significantly impacts survival outcomes.

Each ATLS course conducted at AIIMS Guwahati is designed to train 16 delegates at a time and follows a rigorous curriculum. The programme includes two days of intensive theoretical instruction and hands-on training, culminating in a formal assessment on the third day, strictly in accordance with ATLS protocols.

With this initiative, AIIMS Guwahati aims to enhance trauma care capabilities across the Northeast by building a skilled workforce of healthcare professionals. The move is expected to strengthen emergency response systems, improve patient outcomes, and contribute to a reduction in trauma-related mortality across the region.