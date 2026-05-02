AIIMS Guwahati denies food poisoning claims, says only one case reported after viral post

A viral social media post alleging a mass food poisoning incident at AIIMS Guwahati has been denied by the institute, which clarified that only one suspected case of food-related illness has been reported so far.

The controversy emerged after a post circulated on X claimed that more than 50 students had fallen ill after consuming unhygienic food served at the institute’s mess facility. The claims quickly gained traction online, raising concerns over food safety and student welfare on the campus.

Responding to the allegations, AIIMS Guwahati issued an official statement asserting that there was no evidence of any large-scale outbreak and described the circulating reports as speculative and based on unverified information.

“AIIMS Guwahati takes all concerns regarding student health and safety with the utmost seriousness,” the institute stated.

The administration said that only a single case of suspected food-related illness had been identified and that the matter was currently under active review. It added that the affected individual had received appropriate medical care.

The institute further informed that an enquiry committee has been constituted to investigate the matter thoroughly. According to the administration, preliminary findings do not indicate any mass food poisoning incident as alleged in the viral posts.

“Reports suggesting otherwise appear to be based on unverified information and rumours, and do not reflect the current situation,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, the institute said it has already initiated corrective and preventive measures, including inspections of food preparation areas, reinforcement of hygiene protocols, and coordination with relevant authorities to ensure compliance with food safety standards.

Reiterating its commitment to student welfare, AIIMS Guwahati stated that the safety and well-being of students remain its highest priority.





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