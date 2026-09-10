AIIMS Guwahati launches cardiac surgery programme, successfully performs two open-heart surgeries

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)-Guwahati has initiated its cardiac surgery programme with two successful open-heart surgeries performed on a single day, marking a significant milestone in the institute’s development of advanced cardiac care services.

According to an official release, the surgeries were conducted on September 8 on a seven-year-old child and a 47-year-old woman from Assam, both of whom were suffering from congenital heart defects involving a hole in the heart.

The procedures were performed under the leadership of Professor Colonel Dr Ashok Puranik, Executive Director of AIIMS-Guwahati. The initiative was made possible through the collective efforts of the Department of Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery, led by Prof Vineet Mahajan.

Both patients received treatment under the AIIMS initiative supporting the establishment of the Cardiac Surgery Programme. The surgeries were carried out using a heart-lung machine, or cardiopulmonary bypass machine, which temporarily takes over the functions of the heart and lungs during open-heart procedures.

The commencement of the cardiac surgery programme is being seen as another major milestone for AIIMS-Guwahati and is expected to significantly benefit patients from the Northeast and adjoining states.

With advanced cardiac surgical services now being developed at the institute, patients will have access to specialised treatment closer to home, potentially reducing the need to travel to distant medical centres for complex cardiac procedures.

AIIMS-Guwahati said it plans to further expand the programme in the near future to include coronary artery bypass surgery and other advanced cardiac surgical procedures, strengthening the institute’s comprehensive cardiac care facilities.

The development is expected to enhance the region’s healthcare infrastructure and expand access to specialised cardiac surgery within the Northeast.