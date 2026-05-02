AIIMS Guwahati unveils advanced Neurosurgical OT facility with Rs 6.5 crore CSR support

AIIMS Guwahati has unveiled an advanced Neurosurgical Operation Theatre (OT) facility, marking a major boost to super-specialty healthcare services in the North-East region.

The state-of-the-art facility was formally inaugurated by Prof. (Dr.) Ashok Puranik, Executive Director of AIIMS Guwahati, in the presence of senior officials, including Shri Surendra Kumar Majhi, Senior General Manager and Head of Project at Power Grid Corporation of India Limited.

The advanced neurosurgical OT was established with financial assistance of Rs 6.5 crore provided by Power Grid Corporation under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative. The support facilitated the procurement of modern neurosurgical equipment aimed at improving precision, patient safety, and surgical outcomes in complex brain and spine procedures.

Addressing the gathering, Prof. Puranik said such collaborations play a crucial role in strengthening healthcare infrastructure in emerging medical institutions and reaffirmed AIIMS Guwahati’s commitment to providing accessible and quality healthcare to people across the North-East.

Shri Surendra Kumar Majhi also reiterated Power Grid Corporation’s commitment towards impactful CSR initiatives, especially in the healthcare sector.

Officials said the newly inaugurated facility is expected to significantly enhance the treatment and management of complex neurosurgical cases while supporting the growing patient load at AIIMS Guwahati, which serves as a key referral centre for the entire North-East region.

The event was attended by faculty members, hospital administrators, and representatives of Power Grid Corporation of India Limited.