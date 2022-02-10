Jagiroad: The Aimee Baruah foundation along with the FICCI has undertaken an initiative to distribute sanitary napkins to women in Jagiroad during a 'Menstrual Hygiene Camp' to spread awareness about sanitary measures to be taken during menstruation.

On Wednesday, Baruah and the rest of the team held an awareness drive about menstruation at the Jagiroad Higher Secondary school where students as well as a number of other women were in attendance.

Baruah, a noted actress who is also the wife of Jagiroad MLA and Minister Pijush Hazarika, said, " The society will only be safe if womenfolk are safe. I want every woman to be healthy mentally as well as physically."

She further implored the women not to use unhygienic clothes instead of sanitary napkins during the menstruation period as it could cause disease.

Baruah tweeted: "I feel honoured to have had the opportunity to be present at the seminar organised by Aimee Barua Foundation for the girls from the Jagiroad Higher Secondary School on "Menstrual Hygiene" and distribute sanitary pads, masks and sanitizers amongst almost 500 of them."

Along with sanitary napkins, the Aimee Baruah Foundation and FICCI also distributed masks and hand sanitizers to help protect the women against COVID-19.

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