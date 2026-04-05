'Aiming to build on consecutive victories': Atul Bora targets third straight win in Assam's Bokakhat

Campaigning has intensified in Bokakhat ahead of the April 9 polls, with the constituency emerging as a key battleground in Upper Assam. The seat, often described as the gateway to Kaziranga National Park, is witnessing a high-stakes contest centred on Atul Bora, who is seeking a third consecutive term.

The ruling BJP–AGP alliance has finalised its seat-sharing arrangement after weeks of negotiations over constituencies such as Chabua-Lahowal. The BJP is contesting 89 seats, while the Asom Gana Parishad has fielded candidates in 26 seats, maintaining its 2021 tally. The alliance faces competition from Raijor Dal and other regional players.

Bokakhat, once a Congress stronghold, shifted in favour of the AGP in 2016 under Bora’s leadership. He secured 62,962 votes that year, defeating Congress candidate Arun Phukan, who polled 22,769 votes. Bora expanded his margin in 2021, receiving 72,930 votes against independent candidate Pranab Doley’s 27,749.

Now serving as Agriculture Minister, Bora enters the 2026 contest with a consolidated support base but faces a multi-cornered challenge. Candidates in the fray include Bibekananda Rajowar of GGP and Independents Pranab Doley and Hemanta Doloi.

Local dynamics remain central to the outcome. Bokakhat’s electorate comprises Tea community voters, Gorkha residents, and indigenous groups such as the Mishing and Karbi tribes. Issues of identity and regional representation continue to shape political messaging in the constituency.

Beyond electoral arithmetic, Bokakhat also reflects a distinct cultural landscape. Its local markets, known for traditional sweets such as pedas and puris, remain active even during the campaign period, underscoring the town’s socio-economic vibrancy.

For the AGP, the contest carries broader significance. Bora’s performance is expected to indicate whether the party’s “indigenous identity” plank continues to resonate within the BJP-led alliance. With internal differences resolved, the party is aiming to retain its foothold in one of Upper Assam’s most closely watched constituencies.