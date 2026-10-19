An air ambulance carrying a patient and six other people from Agartala to Kolkata made an emergency landing at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka after its door reportedly opened mid-flight, according to information available on Monday, October 19.

Sources from Agartala MBB airport said that the patient, identified as Anjana Bhowmik, was subsequently admitted to Kurmitola General Hospital in Dhaka.

Sources also said that she was declared dead by doctors.



"The air ambulance, operated by SKB Infracon Private Limited, was carrying the patient, a doctor, a paramedic, two attendants and two pilots.

Those accompanying the patient included Dr Firoz Khan, paramedic Azim Khan, and attendants Shanta Bhowmik and Deep Jyoti Mishra. The aircraft was piloted by Captain Punya Anup, with Captain Tanuj Sharma as co-pilot", said sources.

According to preliminary information, the pilots made the emergency landing after the aircraft's door reportedly opened during the flight. The pilots and the patient's accompanying persons were reported to be safe.