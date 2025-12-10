Air Force marks 1971 war victory with major tribute in Assam

India’s 1971 war victory took centre stage at Air Force Station Mohanbari, where the Indian Air Force (IAF) led a large-scale commemoration underscoring the conflict’s enduring strategic significance. The event placed strong emphasis on the role of air power in shaping the outcome of the war, a point highlighted throughout the day’s programme.

Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh joined senior defence officials, veterans and hundreds of young attendees from Assam. The gathering honoured the courage and sacrifices of personnel who served during the conflict.

A multi-aircraft flying display formed the core of the commemoration, with Su-30 MKI, C-130, Dornier, An-32, Chinook, Mi-17, ALH and Cheetah aircraft reenacting pivotal 1971 missions.

These included the Tangail airdrop, the Meghna River crossing and the strike on Dhaka’s Government House. The IAF said the showcase served to demonstrate both historical operations and current readiness.

A seminar titled Air Operations during the 1971 War brought together veterans who recounted first-hand experiences from the battlefield. Alongside it, an exhibition, Triumph from the Sky-71, displayed rare wartime photographs and featured a replica of the Swarnim Vijay Mashal, the ceremonial flame that symbolises India’s decisive victory.