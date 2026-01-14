Air Force Station Guwahati pays tribute to veterans on 10th Armed Forces Veterans Day

The 10th Armed Forces Veterans Day was commemorated with solemn pride and ceremonial grandeur at Air Force Station Guwahati, as the nation paid homage to the courage, sacrifices and lifelong service of its military veterans. The event brought together over 1,500 veterans, serving personnel, veer naris and family members, reaffirming the Armed Forces’ enduring bond with those who once stood at the nation’s frontlines.



The ceremony was graced by Air Marshal Surat Singh, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief (AOC-in-C), Eastern Air Command, who attended as the Chief Guest. The commemorative programme began with a poignant wreath-laying ceremony at the War Memorial, honouring the supreme sacrifices made by personnel of the Indian Armed Forces in defence of the country.



Addressing the gathering, Air Marshal Surat Singh lauded the indelible legacy of ex-servicemen, describing them as the bedrock of India’s security architecture. He underscored the Government of India’s unwavering commitment to the welfare of veterans, highlighting key initiatives such as enhanced pension reforms, expanded healthcare coverage under the Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS), and skill development and resettlement programmes aimed at empowering veterans in civilian life.



The AOC-in-C also held direct interactions with veterans, addressing critical concerns related to resettlement, pension entitlements, and empanelment of medical facilities. Emphasising inclusive engagement, the programme featured felicitation of senior veterans in recognition of their exemplary service to the nation.



An exhibition showcasing welfare schemes and support mechanisms was organised by various agencies, including the Kendriya Sainik Board (KSB), DAV, and the Principal Controller of Defence Accounts (PCDA). Dedicated interaction stalls enabled on-the-spot resolution of pension, documentation and medical queries, benefiting a large number of ex-servicemen and their families.



Air Force Station Guwahati expressed profound gratitude to all veterans for their presence and invaluable contributions, reaffirming its steadfast resolve to uphold the ethos of “Samreshu Parakram”—honouring bravery in war and unwavering support to the veteran community in peace.