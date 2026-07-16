Air India Express to launch direct Guwahati-Dubai, Abu Dhabi flights from August: Assam Government

The Assam government on Wednesday, July 15 announced that Air India Express will commence direct non-stop flights from Guwahati to Dubai and Abu Dhabi in early August, marking a significant expansion of international air connectivity from Northeast India.

The announcement follows official communication from the airline confirming the launch of direct services connecting Guwahati with the two major destinations in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), offering travellers from the region their first non-stop access to the Gulf.

According to the schedule, the Guwahati-Dubai service will commence on August 4, while flights on the Guwahati-Abu Dhabi route will begin from August 7. Both services will operate as non-stop flights, substantially reducing travel time by eliminating the need for transit through metropolitan airports.

The new routes are expected to provide a major boost to international connectivity for Assam and the wider Northeast, whose passengers have traditionally depended on connecting flights via cities such as Delhi, Kolkata or Mumbai for travel to the Gulf.

The direct services are expected to benefit a broad spectrum of travellers, including tourists, business professionals, students and members of the Indian diaspora living in the UAE. The Gulf nation remains one of the preferred destinations for employment, trade and business for people from the Northeast.

Air India Express has also announced introductory fares for the inaugural phase of operations. Tickets for the Guwahati-Dubai route will be available from Rs 21,188, while fares for the Guwahati-Abu Dhabi service will start at Rs 19,759.

The launch of the direct flights is expected to strengthen tourism, trade and investment prospects while deepening cultural and people-to-people ties between Northeast India and the UAE. Improved air connectivity is also likely to enhance business mobility and facilitate easier movement of passengers and cargo between the two regions.

Passengers intending to travel on the inaugural services have been advised to book tickets in advance to avail of the introductory fares and secure seats on the new routes.