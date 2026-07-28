Air India Express waives cargo charges for Assam flood relief material

Air India Express has announced a waiver of cargo charges for the transportation of flood relief material to Assam, extending support to humanitarian efforts in the state where several districts continue to grapple with severe flooding.

The initiative is aimed at facilitating the movement of essential relief supplies by registered non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and recognised relief agencies engaged in assisting flood-affected communities.

Eligible consignments include food and dry rations, drinking water, medicines, hygiene and sanitation kits, clothing, blankets, tarpaulins and other essential humanitarian supplies, subject to regulatory requirements and the airline's verification, acceptance and carriage policies.

The waiver will apply to Air India Express cargo shipments to Guwahati from Delhi, Bengaluru and Kolkata. The airline currently operates six daily flights from Delhi, three daily flights from Bengaluru and two daily flights from Kolkata to Guwahati, providing multiple options for transporting relief materials.

Registered NGOs and recognised relief organisations can avail of the facility by contacting the airline through relief@airindiaexpress.com or by calling +91 7982118680 with details of their organisation and cargo requirements. The airline's cargo team will coordinate shipment acceptance, documentation, packaging guidelines and flight allocation, subject to operational feasibility and available capacity.

Air India Express said the initiative is intended to support the ongoing humanitarian response and ensure faster delivery of essential supplies to flood-affected regions of Assam.