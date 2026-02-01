Air Marshal Devendra P Hirani assumes charge as Senior Air Staff Officer at Eastern Air Command

Air Marshal Devendra P Hirani on Sunday, February 1, assumed charge as the Senior Air Staff Officer (SASO) at Headquarters Eastern Air Command, marking a significant leadership transition in one of the Indian Air Force’s most strategically critical commands.

Commissioned into the Indian Air Force on December 15, 1990, Air Marshal Hirani brings with him over three decades of distinguished service, marked by extensive operational, command, and staff experience across diverse terrains and strategic domains.

A Qualified Flying Instructor, the Air Marshal has logged nearly 5,000 hours of flying experience on a wide range of helicopters and trainer aircraft. An alumnus of the National Defence Academy (NDA), he has undergone advanced professional military education at the Defence Services Staff College, College of Defence Management, and the National Defence College, Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Over the course of his career, Air Marshal Hirani has commanded a training unit and key frontline air bases in the Northern Sector, apart from holding critical staff appointments at Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS), Air Headquarters, various Command Headquarters, and HQ AOC (Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh). He has also served as a DASI Inspector, contributing to operational safety and standardisation.

His international exposure includes a deployment to the Democratic Republic of Congo as part of the United Nations Peacekeeping Mission, underscoring his experience in multinational military operations.

Prior to his current appointment, Air Marshal Hirani served as the Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Personnel, Airmen and Civilians), where he played a key role in shaping personnel policies and human resource management within the Indian Air Force.

In recognition of his exemplary service, Air Marshal Devendra P Hirani has been awarded the Vishisht Seva Medal (VSM) in 2015 and the Yudh Seva Medal (YSM) in 2022.

