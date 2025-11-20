Aircraft snag forces three-hour delay to Guwahati–Delhi IndiGo flight

A technical fault forced an IndiGo aircraft scheduled to fly from Guwahati to Delhi to remain on the ground for three hours on November 20. Flight 6E 930 was preparing for departure from Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport when engineers detected an issue that required immediate inspection.

The airline confirmed the delay and said passengers were offered refreshments along with the choice of a full refund or rebooking on the next available service.

According to IndiGo, the aircraft will not depart until all safety checks are completed. Further updates are expected once engineers finish their assessment.

The disruption comes at a time when IndiGo is widening its international footprint. The carrier launched direct flights between Delhi and Manchester on November 15, expanding its long-haul network after beginning Mumbai–Manchester operations earlier this year.

The new Delhi–Manchester service operates five times a week using a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner leased from Norse Atlantic Airways. The aircraft features 56 IndiGoStretch seats and 282 economy seats.

Indira Gandhi International Airport continues to strengthen its position as a key global gateway, while Manchester Airport offers access to major cities across northern England. IndiGo said the route is expected to boost travel, business links and cultural ties between the two countries.

Flight 6E0033 connects Delhi to Manchester on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday, with the return service, 6E0034, operating from Manchester on the same days.