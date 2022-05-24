Following Reliance Jio, Airtel has announced an offer of unlimited calling and data to help those affected by severe rains and floods in Assam and other Northeastern regions communicate.

Customers in the affected areas of Dima Hasao, Karbi Anglong, North Cachar Hills, Cachar, Tamenglong, Southwest Khasi Hills (Cherrapunji), East Jaintia Hills, and West Jaintia Hills will receive unlimited calls and 2GB data for 5 days to ensure that they can stay in touch with their loved ones and stay online.

In a statement, the telecom company said it has set up war rooms to monitor its networks and has stocked up on spare parts in case of a breakdown.

The company has improved the battery backup capacity for facilities that are prone to power outages during the current flood crisis.

A statement from the company said, “Provisions have also been made for quick deployment of temporary sites (cell on wheels) in case of damage to existing sites.”

Since telecom is a major lifeline for millions of customers, Airtel network teams are working hard to ensure that network access is restored across flood-affected areas.