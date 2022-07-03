All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) supremo Badruddin Ajmal today urged Muslims not to sacrifice cows during the upcoming Eid-ul-Adha on July 10 to avoid hurting “religious sentiments.”

Issuing a statement under the banner of the ‘Assam State Jamiat Ulama’, Ajmal, who represents Dhubri Constituency in the Lok Sabha, stated: “India is a country of many tribes, communities, and religions. A majority of the people in this country follow the Sanatan religion. According to the Sanatan religion, the cow is a sacred animal. The majority of the country regards the cow as their mother.”

Eid-al-Adha (or ‘Feast of the Sacrifice) honors the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son Ismail as an act of obedience to Allah's command. The festival enjoys special significance because the Day of Sacrifice marks the climax of Hajj or Pilgrimage, the fifth pillar of Islam.

Ajmal in his letter recalled that way back in 2008, the Islamic organization Darul Ulum Deoband had made a similar appeal to Muslims to refrain from sacrificing cows during Eid al-Adha.

“In that appeal, it was stated that since there is no compulsion to use cows in the sacrifice, it is preferable to sacrifice some other animal,” Ajmal added in his communique. Ajmal said that this year, Muslims should use any animal which can be used in the ritual without hurting the sentiments of any community.

The AIUDF leader’s appeal comes on the heels of Assam passing a Cattle Preservation Bill, 2021, seeking to regulate the slaughter, consumption and transportation of cattle.

The new legislation, replacing a similar Act of 1950, aims at forbidding the sale and purchase of beef in places other than those permitted by competent authorities.

Violating the law will entail imprisonment for not less than three years or fine that may vary from Rs 3,00,000 Rs 5,00,000 or both.