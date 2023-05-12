JDU leader Nitish Kumar's residence in Patna, Bihar witnessed an unexpected meeting on May 12 as AIUDF chief Badaruddin Ajmal was spotted in his residence. The meeting, which lasted for a considerable amount of time, has raised eyebrows in political circles.

According to sources, the AIUDF chief was in Patna on an invitation from Nitish Kumar, with an aim to establish opposition unity in the state. The meeting comes at a time when the AIUDF is making efforts to keep the opposition united in the state.

Speaking to India Today NE , AIUDF leader Karim Uddin Barbhuiya said that he and his team were warmly welcomed by Nitish Kumar, the Chief Minister of Bihar. He added that Badaruddin Ajmal , the chief of AIUDF, led the delegation.

According to Barbhuiya, Nitish Kumar appealed to them to join the "Maha Gath Bandhan" (Grand Alliance) and stand against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming state elections.