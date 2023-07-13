In a public meeting held in Dhubri on July 13, AIUDF leader Badruddin Ajmal expressed his stance on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Assam, criticizing the government's efforts to pass it in Parliament. Ajmal made a controversial statement, stating that if the UCC were implemented, he would wear a saree and make certain lifestyle changes.

During the meeting, Ajmal emphasized the need to abide by the laws set by the government, even though he expressed his reservations. He remarked, "We shall all wear sarees once the Uniform Civil Code is in effect. We shall grow beards occasionally and not other times. Will the government accept that? We'll grow beards for five years, stop eating meat for five years, and then resume eating vegetarian for another five."

"UCC is a matter which will be decided by the parliament, But state can also take the call with the accent of the president. So UCC involve various issues. Law commission and parliamentary committies are looking at it. And Assam government has already conveyed that we are in support of UCC. Pending the decision on UCC, we want to take out one segment of the entire UCC, that is polygamy. And in Assam, we want to ban polygamy immediately", Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on July 13.

