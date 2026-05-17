AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal seeks flexibility in Assembly swearing-in due to Hajj pilgrimage

AIUDF President Badruddin Ajmal has written to the Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly seeking flexibility regarding his MLA swearing-in ceremony, stating that the revised Assembly session schedule coincides with his Hajj pilgrimage.

Speaking to the media ahead of the upcoming Assembly session, the AIUDF president said the first session was initially scheduled for May 18 but was later shifted to May 21, the same day he is set to leave for Hajj.

“Earlier, the first session was scheduled for May 18, but the Chief Minister later announced that it will be held on May 21. I have Hajj on that day. I have written to the Speaker regarding this and clarified the matter through the media as well. My swearing-in will be done as per the convenience of the Speaker,” Ajmal said.

He also stated that the All India United Democratic Front would oppose the proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC) during the Assembly session.

Meanwhile, AIUDF General Secretary Rafiqul Islam opposed any proposal for a fresh socio-economic or citizenship-related survey in Assam, saying the National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise had already undergone extensive scrutiny.

Speaking on the possibility of a Special Intensive Revision (SIR), Islam argued that the NRC process, monitored over several years, should be considered final and said another survey would unnecessarily inconvenience people.

He also questioned earlier claims regarding the number of alleged illegal immigrants in Assam and noted that many among the 19 lakh excluded from the NRC had family members whose names were included, suggesting that corrections could still take place later.