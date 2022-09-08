Member of Parliament Badruddin Ajmal visited Hamidabad Higher Secondary School in Fakirganj, Dhubri, Assam yesterday and distributed water bottles among the students and people that had gathered, after blowing air into them.

A common sight though for the people of Dhubri where MP Badruddin Ajmal usually provides his ‘healing power’ via blowing air into water bottles, the video circulating on social media platforms although has racked up a major controversy.

While the world is fast making its strides towards social development, technological advancement, economic progress, Badruddin Ajmal’s act of giving his ‘healing power’ by blowing air into the water bottles is far from an action expected from a citizen’s political representative.

The Dhubri MP blows air into water bottles and distributes these among people. He claims this water can heal diseases and has been doing this for many years.

The superstition endorsed by Badruddin Ajmal is unacceptable in today’s time of scientific advancement, yet his ‘healing power’ has failed to heal the real troubles maligning his constituency people.

It is not the first time that Badruddin Ajmal has been caught blowing into water bottles. Earlier too, the Dhubri legislator has spread superstition among his supporters and followers by blowing air into water bottles, school lunch boxes in a public meet, for which he was widely criticised by netizens.