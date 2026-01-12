AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal undergoes cataract surgery in Mumbai

All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief and Lok Sabha MP Maulana Badruddin Ajmal underwent a cataract procedure on his right eye in Mumbai on January 12.

Sources said he was taken to the operation theatre for the scheduled surgery at a private hospital.

The procedure involved a brief laser treatment lasting about five minutes, followed by a lens implantation that took approximately ten minutes, and was described by doctors as a routine and uncomplicated process.

Ajmal is reported to be in stable condition and is recovering well following the surgery. Party sources said the AIUDF chief is expected to resume normal activities after a short period of rest, as advised by medical professionals.

